Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:42 AM
BR fines 62 passengers without ticket in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: Bangladesh Railway (BR) authority fined 62 train passengers for travelling without tickets in the       district.
The drive was carried out in Dhumketu Express left Dhaka for Rajshahi on Wednesday morning.
BR West Zone official Asim Kumar Talukder confirmed the matter.
The number of passengers in the train was more than usual. Later on, the entire train was raided and a total of 62 passengers without ticket were identified, the official said.


