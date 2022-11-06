2 electrocuted in B’baria, K’ganj

A schoolboy and a young man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj, on Thursday.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Jasim Uddin, 16, son of late Sukku Khalifa, a resident of Tanchara Village under Laurfatehpur Union.

According to locals, the boy came in contact with an electric wire at night while he was working in a house in the village, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the schoolboy dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A young man was electrocuted in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Ahmed, 21, son of late Abdul Quddus, a resident of Kaichhama Village under Hossainpur Municipality.

According to locals, Sagar came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was working to supply water to an under construction building of a primary school in the village, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued injured and took him to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.











