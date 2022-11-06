Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman and a college student have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Narail, Habiganj and Kishoreganj, in two days.

NARAIL: A 22-year-old housewife was stabbed and burnt to death by her husband over his extramarital relationships in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Achhiya Begum, 22, wife of Rony Sheikh, 26, a resident of Saratala Village under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Rony got married to Achhiya about four years back with consent of family but later, he maintained extramarital relationships with other girls.

The couple, having a minor son, used to quarrel with each other over the issue often, they said.

Similarly on Friday noon, an argument broke out between them over the issue and Rony stabbed her with sharp weapons and left the house after setting her on fire.

Noticing smoke from the house, neighbours rushed to the house and found her dead and burnt. The child was out of the residence during the incident.

Mahmudul Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station (PS), said that he suspects Rony in a planned way killed his wife over the extra marital relationship.

Some valuables of the house were also burnt in the fire, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

HABIGANJ: A college student was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam Mishu, 17, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Ektiarpur Village in the upazila. He was a student of Maulana Asad Ali Degree College in Madhabpur.

Local sources said some miscreants struck Mishu and his friend Tarek with sharp machetes on the college road at around 1:30 am, leaving them critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where Mishu succumbed to his injuries in the morning. Tarek was referred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Madhabpur PS OC Mohammad Abdur Razzaque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his 'wife's lover' in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Rubel Miah, 34, a resident of New Town area of Bhairab Municipality.

Police and local sources said there had been an extramarital affair between Rubel's wife Jhumur Begum and his friend Jabed Mia for a long time. As a sequel to that, Jabed suddenly married Jhumur a few days back.

Hearing the news, Rubel got angry and went to Jabed's grocery shop in the New Town area on Thursday night to ask him about the matter. At that time, both of them were locked in an altercation and later, Jabed struck Rubel with a sharp machete, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Bajitpur Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhairab PS Inspector Kaisar Ahmed said, "Rubel has been killed mainly for the extramarital affair. Police have already arrested accused Jabed in this regard."

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the police official added.









