National Cooperatives Day observed in districts



The 51st National Cooperatives Day being inaugurated after releasing balloons in Kishoreganj Town on Saturday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives.'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Rangamati.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion and prize distribution was held at Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town organized by Bogura District administration and Cooperative Department.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest at the programme with former president of Bogura Samabaya Bank Ltd Md Aminul Islam Dablu in the chair.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Md Maqbul Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hayder Ali Chowdhury were present there as special guests.

Bogura District Awami League (AL) President Mojibur Rahman Majnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, and District Cooperative Officer Masud Parvez, among others, also spoke on the occasion. At the end of the discussion, 11 cooperative organizations were awarded.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out at around 10am and paraded the main streets in the town.

GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, Gopalganj Cooperative Department and District Cooperative Union Limited jointly organized the different programmes in the town.

The day started by hoisting the national flag on the Gopalganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited premises.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana was present as the chief guest at the event.

Later on, a discussion meeting and check distribution was held on the occasion of the day presided over by District Cooperative Union Limited President Sheikh Masudur Rahman.

Gopalganj District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, ASP Nihad Adnan Taiyan, Sadar UNO Mohsin Uddin, and District Cooperative Officer Nabiul Islam, among others, also spoke at the discussion.

Earlier, a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets of the town.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held at the District Multipurpose Community Centre in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while District Multipurpose Society President Md Humayun Kabir presided over the function.

ASP (Admin) Mostak Sarker attended the programme as special guest.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, District Cooperative Officer Umme Morium, District Town Co-operative Society Director Ruhul Amin, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Freedom Fighter Former Deputy Commander Abdul Mannan and Town Krishak League President Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, Rangamati Zilla Parishad and District Cooperative Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.

A discussion meeting was held in in the conference room of the Zilla Parishad in the town.

Lawmaker Dipankar Talukder was present as the chief guest while Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

Additional DC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam, ASP Zahidul Alam, and Zilla Parishad Members Ilipan Chakma, Remaliana Pangkhoya and Duptimoy Talukder, among others, were also present at the programme.

Rangamati District Cooperative Officer Mousumi Bhattacharya delivered the welcome speech at the event.

Later on, prizes were given to successful cooperative organizations there.













The 51st National Cooperative Day was observed on Saturday across the country in befitting manner.This year's theme of the day is - 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives.'To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gopalganj, Kishoreganj and Rangamati.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion and prize distribution was held at Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town organized by Bogura District administration and Cooperative Department.Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest at the programme with former president of Bogura Samabaya Bank Ltd Md Aminul Islam Dablu in the chair.Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Md Maqbul Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Samar Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hayder Ali Chowdhury were present there as special guests.Bogura District Awami League (AL) President Mojibur Rahman Majnu, its General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, and District Cooperative Officer Masud Parvez, among others, also spoke on the occasion. At the end of the discussion, 11 cooperative organizations were awarded.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out at around 10am and paraded the main streets in the town.GOPALGANJ: To mark the day, Gopalganj Cooperative Department and District Cooperative Union Limited jointly organized the different programmes in the town.The day started by hoisting the national flag on the Gopalganj Central Cooperative Bank Limited premises.Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana was present as the chief guest at the event.Later on, a discussion meeting and check distribution was held on the occasion of the day presided over by District Cooperative Union Limited President Sheikh Masudur Rahman.Gopalganj District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, ASP Nihad Adnan Taiyan, Sadar UNO Mohsin Uddin, and District Cooperative Officer Nabiul Islam, among others, also spoke at the discussion.Earlier, a rally was brought out which paraded the main streets of the town.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held at the District Multipurpose Community Centre in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while District Multipurpose Society President Md Humayun Kabir presided over the function.ASP (Admin) Mostak Sarker attended the programme as special guest.District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, District Cooperative Officer Umme Morium, District Town Co-operative Society Director Ruhul Amin, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Freedom Fighter Former Deputy Commander Abdul Mannan and Town Krishak League President Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.RANGAMATI: To mark the day, Rangamati Zilla Parishad and District Cooperative Department jointly organized different programmes in the town.A discussion meeting was held in in the conference room of the Zilla Parishad in the town.Lawmaker Dipankar Talukder was present as the chief guest while Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury presided over the meeting.Additional DC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam, ASP Zahidul Alam, and Zilla Parishad Members Ilipan Chakma, Remaliana Pangkhoya and Duptimoy Talukder, among others, were also present at the programme.Rangamati District Cooperative Officer Mousumi Bhattacharya delivered the welcome speech at the event.Later on, prizes were given to successful cooperative organizations there.