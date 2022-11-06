Video
Char-dwellers suffer for lack of bridge at Bagha

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

Khaiarhat Halim Mastererghat in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

Khaiarhat Halim Mastererghat in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 5: About 15,000 dwellers of eight chars in Bagha Upazila of the district are in dire need of a bridge over a canal of the Padma River.
Now these locals are making their communications with upazila Sadar via six ferry ghats of the canal. If a bridge is built at any of these ghats, such as Shimultalaghat, Chandpourghat, Palparaghat, Khairhhat Cluberghat, and Khaiarhat Halim Mastererghat, these 15,000 people of eight chars, Chakrajapur, Kalidaskhalirchar, Laxminagarchar, Dadpurchar, Udaypurchar, Polashy Fatehpurchar, and Fatehpur Polashychar, will get the opportunity to communicate easily with the Sadar town.
These char dwellers are used to cross the canal by foot or bamboo bridge in the dry season and by ferry boats in the rainy season.
While crossing by boats, many went missing and died.
There are nine primary schools and two secondary (high) schools but no college in the upazila. That is why, after passing the secondary levels most students suspend further education. But others who continue higher secondary level will have to take troubles for going to the upazila Sadar.
Besides, crop growers in these chars are deprived of fair prices of their produce. Due to lack of easy transportation services, growers have to make in-field crop-sale to wholesalers at cheaper profit rates.
Crops of char areas are traded in Dhaka and in other parts of the country. But this trade takes place through fariahs or wholesalers. This deprives growers of due prices of their hard-farmed crops.
Bagha Upazila Engineer Ratan Kumar Fouzdar said, in cooperation with local MP and state minister for foreign affairs, a 600-metre bridge proposal  at Khairerhat Halim Master Ghat has been sent to the ministry for approval. It is to yet to be approved, he added.


