211 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 211 people including two women have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Kishoreganj, Khulna, Cumilla and Noakhali, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 190 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 22 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night till Thursday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 13 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, two had arrest warrants and 13 were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 35 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrested, 24 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining six were nabbed on another charge.

A huge amount of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 32 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, 19 had warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on another charge.

A huge volume of drugs was also recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Friday night till Saturday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

A huge amount of drugs was recovered from the accused in the drug cases.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 34 people in separate drives in the city from Thursday night till Friday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining 17 were nabbed on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Eight people were arrested in connection with a robbery incident in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Russel Sheikh, PPM (Bar), at his office on Wednesday said someone threatened Masud Akand with local weapons and looted Tk 18 lakh cash and gold from him in Ghilakandi Village of Katiadi Upazila on October 25. In this regard, Masud Akand filed a robbery case with Katiadi Police Station (PS).

Following this, police arrested eight people.

The arrested are: Saddam, 22, Mahfuz, 20, Riaz Uddin, 50, Riyaz Uddin, 50, son of late Fayez Uddin, Mohammad Ali of Paiksah Village, Bacchu, 40, son of Abdul Khaleq, Sultan, 28, son of Abdul Kadir of Satiadi Village under Katiadi Upazila, and Bapon Saha, 35, son of Horipada Saha of Taldohsi Village under Pakundia Upazila.

Police recovered one pair of gold pendants; two gold bangles, one gold chain, three gold rings and Tk 1.65 lakh in cash from Bapan Saha, the SP added.

Additional SP (Admin) Mostak Sarker, ASP (Crime) Nur-e-Alam, Hossainpur Circle ASP Sujan Chandra Sarker, Katiadi PS Inspector (Investigation) Kazi Mahfuz Hasan Siddique and Sub-Inspector (SI) Dulal Mia were also present at that time.

KHULNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people for illegally hoarding 14,000kg rice meant for poor people under the government's Open Market Sale (OMS) programme in the district on Tuesday morning.

The arrested are Nadim Ahmed, son of Hashem Sheikh of Sonadanga area, and Rabiul Islam, son of Abul Khaleque of West Baniakhamar area.

Among the arrestees, Nadim is the owner of the warehouse where the rice was kept.

According to RAB, the elite force had kept some rice warehouses in the city's Barmashil road area under their watch after receiving the information that some unscrupulous traders were selling the government's OMS rice in the black market at high rates instead of selling to the poor at low rates.

"Nadim and Robiul were unloading the rice from government-sealed sacks and putting it inside some unmarked sacks when RAB caught them red-handed. During the drive, we recovered 100 sacks of 50kg rice and 390 sacks of 25kg rice from them. We've also lodged a complaint against them in this regard," said RAB-6 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Tahan Chakma.

RAB-6 Director Lt Colonel Mohammad Moshtaque Ahmed said an investigation has started to find out how some rice traders are getting OMS rice and who are assisting them in this practice.

CUMILLA: DB Police have detained seven persons including two women who have allegedly been cheating common people introducing them as DB members.

During the arrest, nine mobile phones, jackets inscribed with the 'DB' logo, handcuffs, bullets and knives were also seized from their possession.

SP Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the matter while addressing a press briefing at his office on Tuesday afternoon.

The SP said targeting the very poor day labourers, the detained fraudulent gang members used to develop relationship with them. Taking advantage of their simplicity, they used to take the SIMs away from their victims and then diverted the data to their own phones. Introducing themselves as DB personnel, they detained the victims and realised money from their relatives. They have been doing this heinous practice for a long time.

Based on an allegation, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cumilla District DB Police Rajesh Barua arrested 7 persons of the fraudulent gang after conducting drives in different areas in Cumilla City on Monday night.

The arrested are: Ratan Mia, 28, Sabuj Mia, 27, Ankhi Noor, 23 of Kaliuta Village of Nasirnagar Upazila in Brahmanbaria District; Moinuddin, 20, of Boro Alam Village of Debidwar Upazila, Osman Gani, 35, of Darora Bazar in Muradnagar, Sonia Begum alias Farida, 29 of the same village in the district; and Ariful Islam, 20, of Lama Upazila in Bandarban District.

Cumilla SP said the arrested persons were living in a rented flat in Garjankhola area in Cumilla City.

He further said two of the arrested persons cheated people in providing false Covid-19 certificates. They were, later, arrested and sent to jail. However, they resumed their fraudulent practices again coming out of jail.

ASP (Finance and Admn) Kazi Abdur Rahim, ASP (Crimes) Md Ashfaquzzaman, and DB Police OC Rajesh Barua were also present at the press briefing.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested four people on charge of robbery from Sadar and Begumganj upazilas in the district recently.

The arrested are: Raihan Uddin alias Roni, 22, Md Sohel, Abdur Razzak, 25, and Md Naeem, 22.

Raihan and Sohel were arrested along with local weapons from Nandanpur Village under Ewajbalia Union in the upazila early Monday.

Later on, Razzak and Naeem were arrested from Begumganj Upazila.

The arrested were, however, sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

















