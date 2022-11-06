Demand for jute sticks on the rise in Thakurgaon



The photo shows dried jute sticks in Thakurgaon. photo: observer

Jute growers are benefitting by selling jute sticks along with jute fibre in the district.

They said, they had to ret their jute plants beneath earth by digging amid retting water scarcity; it damaged fibre quality; so fibre was sold at cheaper price; growers could, somehow, have lifted their farming costs; now they are recovering most of their losses by selling jute sticks.

According to sources in the DoF, this year jute farming was fixed at 6,280 hectares in five upazilas of the district, with a production target of 61,015 tonnes jute fibre.

A visit found drying-up of raw jute sticks along long miles of road sides in different areas including Jagannathpur, Rahimanpur, Salandar, Awliapur, Ruhia, and Bilpara in Sadar Upazila and Kathaldangi of Haripur Upazila.

Grower Shahidul Islam of Bilpara Village said, as the demand is good, traders from far areas are coming to houses for purchasing jute sticks, and getting good prices.

Farmer Bahar Uddin of Jaganathpur area said, "Only several years back, jute sticks would be used in house roofs, in fencing and in cooking."

Marginal farmer Dinesh Ray of Bhagatgazi area of Raypur Union in the upazila said, he is expecting jute sticks of Tk 9,000-10,000 from 50 decimals of land.

Farmer Balaram Ghosh of the same area said, per 100 aanti of jute sticks is selling at Tk 700-800.

Officials in the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, there are multiple uses in environment-friendly jute; along with jute fibre, jute stick is also useful; the commercial demand of jute stick is increasing in foreign bazaars; so growers can sell jute sticks at good prices.

Deputy Director of DAE-Thskurgaon Dr Abdul Jalil said, jute growers fell into risk firstly due to lack of raining; but now they are overcoming this risk.

Growers are getting good prices of jute sticks while traders are supplying purchased sticks to different particle board mills, he added.

New employments are created, he maintained.

"We have a plan to train up farmers on right preservations of jute sticks. It can help the jute sector stand around by ensuring right use of jute sticks," he said again.

With this, a new door of export item can be created in world markets, the DAE official maintained.













