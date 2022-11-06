Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two females among three found dead

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Two females and a college student have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Patuakhali and Moulvibazar, in three days.
GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a woman in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 65, wife of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Kanipara Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the woman lying on a grass field near a house in the morning in the village and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari Police Station (PS) Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from a paddy field in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sakibun Nahar, 15, daughter of late Imam Hossain Majhi, a resident of Alipur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Sakinun Nahar went missing from Alipur Bazar on Thursday night. Her family members were not able to find her despite searching a lot.
Later on, locals spotted the body of the girl at a paddy field in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the body.
Mohipur PS OC Abul Khair confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating to unravel the mystery of the death.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a student of Kulaura Upazila was recovered from Moulvibazar Government College in the district town on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Rajan Mia, 23, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Kadirpur Village in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of Kulaura Government College.
Police sources said his classmates saw the senseless body of Rajan lying on the ground in front of Sheikh Hasina Bhaban of Moulvibazar Government College after examination in the evening. They, later, rescued him and rushed to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rajan dead on arrival. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's father Shah Alam alleged that someone might have killed Rajan. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
Sub-Inspector of Moulvibazar Model PS Mohammad Based Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in three districts
Extractors busy shaving date trees at Dumuria
BR fines 62 passengers without ticket in Rajshahi
2 electrocuted in B’baria, K’ganj
Three murdered in three districts
National Cooperatives Day observed in districts
Char-dwellers suffer for lack of bridge at Bagha
211 detained on different charges in five districts


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft