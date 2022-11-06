Two females among three found dead

Two females and a college student have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Gaibandha, Patuakhali and Moulvibazar, in three days.

GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the body of a woman in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Amena Begum, 65, wife of late Nurul Islam, a resident of Kanipara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the woman lying on a grass field near a house in the morning in the village and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari Police Station (PS) Masud Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from a paddy field in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sakibun Nahar, 15, daughter of late Imam Hossain Majhi, a resident of Alipur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Sakinun Nahar went missing from Alipur Bazar on Thursday night. Her family members were not able to find her despite searching a lot.

Later on, locals spotted the body of the girl at a paddy field in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police went to the scene and recovered the body.

Mohipur PS OC Abul Khair confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating to unravel the mystery of the death.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: The body of a student of Kulaura Upazila was recovered from Moulvibazar Government College in the district town on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajan Mia, 23, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Kadirpur Village in the upazila. He was an honours first year student of Kulaura Government College.

Police sources said his classmates saw the senseless body of Rajan lying on the ground in front of Sheikh Hasina Bhaban of Moulvibazar Government College after examination in the evening. They, later, rescued him and rushed to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rajan dead on arrival. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Shah Alam alleged that someone might have killed Rajan. However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Sub-Inspector of Moulvibazar Model PS Mohammad Based Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.













