NATORE, Nov 5: Five-day long 5th scout rally began on the yard of Sher-e-Bangla High School in the district town on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed opened the rally.

A total of 24 teams have taken part in the rally including six girls' teams of Natore Sadar Upazila. Members of the scout teams completed their registration on Thursday.

On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held.