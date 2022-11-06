Video
Fodder crisis severe at Gurudaspur

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Md Majem Ali Molin

A cattle farm in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 5: Fodder crisis is going severe due to grazing land decrease in Chalanbeel region of Gurudaspur Upazila in the district.
Cattle is facing acute fodder crisis in the upazila.
Due to unabated population growth, new installation-raising and rough weather graze lands at Gurudaspur is continuing to decrease.    
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer,  cattle farm operators and individual farmers said, they have got into disarray because of the feed    scarcity.
Fodder crisis is higher in downstream areas. So after purchasing straws from the area, cattle-farm owners are taking this to downstream localities. It is making shade under the lamp.
Due to grazing area decrease, grass collection is hampered, and cattle farm owners are getting dependent on straws. But the increased price of straws is causing them further disarray.   Some are feeding their cattle water hyacinths and banana trees.
Grazing lands in Pabna's Chatmohar and Bhangura upazilas, Natore's Gurudaspur, Baraigram and Singrah upazilas, Sirajganj's Ullapara and Tarash upazilas are lying under water.
Local big straw traders are bringing Boro paddy straws from Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia and Jhenidah by boat and by-land.
The straw price has gone up abnormally in Chalanbeel region. At present, per 100 aanti (2,000 plant pieces) straws is being sold at Tk 650 to 700.
As alternative feed water hyacinths, banana trees as well as creepers are fed; cattle are getting affected by different diseases. Milk production from milky cows is decreasing. Dairy owners are counting losses every day.
Shariful Islam of Jugendrapur Village in Gurudaspur Upazila said, "I have three cow farms. Per maund straws is purchased at double prices. Mustard cake and bran prices have gone up. In a compelling situation, water hyacinths are collected from beels and rivers to feed the cattle,  for which cows are turning sick frequently. Milk production is decreasing."
Abdur Rahim Khan of Uttar Naribari along Bangabandhu College road in Gurudaspur Sadar Police Station said, "I had many cows and goats. I was incurring loss every day. So I have sold out almost all.    Now there are only five cows and ten goats."
Gurudaspur Upazila Livestock Resources (DoLS) Officer Dr. Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the fodder crisis as well as feeding water hyacinths; grazing lands have decreased; these were submerged by flood; it has been informed to the authorities concerned.
If there is any government assistance, it will be distributed among cattle farm owners, he added.
There are 72 farms at Gurudaspur having 1.05 lakh cows, 49 commercial goat farms having 1.35 lakh goats, 420 buffaloes and 11 sheep farms having 420 sheep.
DoLS Officer in Natore District Golam Mostafa confirmed over-population, unplanned installations, new houses and bad weather causing the graze land decrease.
An attempt is on to grow grass at the individual level, he said. Besides, he added, grass haats sit in different areas of Natore, Sirajganj and Pabna        districts.
"We have managed training for farmers so that they make purchases of grass from these haats. It is benefitting both farmers and farm owners," he further said.
Cattle require 90 per cent dry grass and ten per cent green grass, he maintained.


