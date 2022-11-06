Video
Sunday, 6 November, 2022
Myanmar fuel supply chain enabling military's air strikes: Amnesty

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Nov 5: The international community must halt the shipment of aviation fuel to Myanmar's military, Amnesty International said in a report, blaming a global fuel supply chain for allowing the junta to conduct deadly air strikes on civilians.
Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the army overthrew an elected government early last year. Opposition movements, some of them armed, have since emerged across the country, which the military has countered with lethal force.
"There can be no justification for participating in the supply of aviation fuel to a military that has a flagrant contempt for human rights and has been repeatedly accused of committing war crimes," said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard.
Myanmar has seen a series of air strikes since a coup early last year, resulting in scores of deaths and prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.
The ruling junta has said it does not target civilians with air strikes and its operations are responding to attacks by "terrorists".
An investigation by Amnesty International in collaboration with other groups noted that global trading giant Trafigura's Puma Energy had since 2015 been the main foreign business involved in the supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar. On Oct 5 this year, Puma Energy announced it was leaving Myanmar and selling its stakes in units Puma Energy Asia Sun (PEAS) and National Energy Puma Aviation Services (NEPAS) to a local private company.    -REUTERS


