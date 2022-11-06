Video
Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MOSCOW, Nov 5: A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported.
The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.
State television showed images of the bar -- called "Poligon" and housed in a single-storey logistical centre -- engulfed in flames.
Authorities said the fire started at around 2:00 am local time and was put out at around 7:30 am.
Governor Sergei Sitnikov earlier said 13 people were killed, but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were found.
"Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15," the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement sources as saying.  
Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire in the city around 300 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of Moscow, authorities said earlier.
The TASS news agency, citing sources in emergency services, said a drunk man with a "flare gun" was likely to have caused the fire.  
"He was spending time in the bar with a woman, ordered her flowers, with a flare gun in his hands," the source told the agency.
"Then he went to the dance floor and fired it."
    -AFP


Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
