‘BJP funding Congress candidates too’: Kejriwal on gujarat polls

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today accused the BJP and Congress of colluding in Gujarat against his party. Congress is like BJP's wife, he said, adding that both are "playing ILU-ILU (I love you - I love you)".

"BJP and Congress have husband-wife/ brother-sister relationship. I heard an interview by Amit Shah yesterday where he too is saying the contest is only between BJP and Congress and Congress is also playing with that narrative...the Congress is like BJP's wife...they are totally in BJP's pocket.," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Claiming that people of Gujarat are tired after 27 years of BJP rule in the state, he said they are looking for change.

Mr Kejriwal also accused the BJP of threatening all TV channels in Gujarat not to invite any AAP leader on their debate shows.

"You will see debates even on Manish Sisodia, but no AAP representation. Only BJP and Congress...this husband-wife/brother-sister relationship they share is out in the open now," he added.

AAP's Chief Minister candidate for Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi, also claimed that all Congress candidates are in touch with the BJP.

"The BJP has told them to fight the election on a Congress ticket, but will be funded by the BJP. If they win, they can cross over after the election result. While in the Congress, they should contest to defeat AAP candidates or take away their votes," Mr Gadhvi said.

The Congress candidates have been told to get at least 22 seats, with the BJP thinking they will barely manage 70 seats, Isudhan Gadhvi claimed.

Agreeing with Mr Gadhvi, Arvind Kejriwal stressed there is no Congress, effectively, and that the BJP is funding their own candidates as well as Congress candidates. "The fight is AAP vs BJP-Congress combined," he said.








