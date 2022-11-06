Prime SC, Narinda Pragati reach final in Premier Handball

Prime Sporting Club and Narinda Pragati Boys Club reached the final of Cute Premier Handball League as they emerged as group champions after winning their respective last group matches held on Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.

The final between the two teams will be held on Monday (Nov 7) at the same venue.

Meanwhile, in the day's last group matches, Prime Sporting Club beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 55-17 goals to emerge as group champions after leading the first half by 23-7 goals.

While Narinda Pragati Boys Club defeated Bangla Club by 46-36 goals to emerge as group champions after the winners' were trailed in the first half by 19-20 goals.

In the day's third match of the day, Jurain Janata Club outclassed Dhaka Mariners' Young's Club by 28-25 goals after the winners' were trailed in the first half by 9-15 goals. -BSS





















