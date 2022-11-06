Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Prime SC, Narinda Pragati reach final in Premier Handball

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Prime Sporting Club and Narinda Pragati Boys Club reached the final of Cute Premier Handball League as they emerged as group champions after winning their respective last group matches held on Saturday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
The final between the two teams will be held on Monday (Nov 7) at the same venue.
Meanwhile, in the day's last group matches, Prime Sporting Club beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 55-17 goals to emerge as group champions after leading the first half by 23-7 goals.
While Narinda Pragati Boys Club defeated Bangla Club by 46-36 goals to emerge as group champions after the winners' were trailed in the first half by 19-20 goals.
In the day's third match of the day, Jurain Janata Club outclassed Dhaka Mariners' Young's Club by 28-25 goals after the winners' were trailed in the first half by 9-15 goals.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hazard still one of world's best, says Belgium coach
Eriksen brings calm to Denmark squad after remarkable recovery
Asian football boss urges support, not 'cynicism' for WC
Chelsea's Aubameyang primed to avenge bitter Arsenal exit
France look to cast aside doubts going into World Cup campaign
Australia's Mabil completes journey from refugee camp to World Cup
Prime SC, Narinda Pragati reach final in Premier Handball
Pakistan 'lost sleep' over losses but bounced back: Masood


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft