Sri Lanka coach Silverwood takes positives from T20 World Cup

SYDNEY, NOV 5: Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said Saturday he took a lot of positives from the Twenty20 World Cup after his side's narrow loss to England in Sydney, but admitted there were areas to work on, notably fielding.

His young team only defeated sides in Australia they were expected to beat -- Netherlands, UAE, Ireland and Afghanistan -- while losing heavily to New Zealand and Australia. But they ended their campaign by pushing England hard and Silverwood was content.

"Disappointed at losing today, but I did see a lot of character from my boys out there," said the former England coach. "We were finding ways of getting into the game and we pushed England.

"You have to say Ben (Stokes) had it under control out there for quite a period, but if we could have nicked in and got one more wicket there, it would have made things quite interesting." -AFP







