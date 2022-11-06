MOHA Pagol arranges World Cup quiz

MOHA Pagol, a well-known fan base of Mohammedan Sporting Club is going to arrange a quiz event on FIFA World Cup 2022 titled 'MOHA Pagol World Cup Saga 2022'.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.

The quiz event will continue throughout the FIFA World Cup, the greatest show on earth. Except for the organisers, all are eligible to participate in the quiz.

Participants are asked to join the event's Facebook group by 10 November. Each of the participants will be given a participant's code and will be able to answer questions using the code. The winners will be decided through a lottery from the highest scorers among the quiz participants.

A total of 15 winners will be awarded prizes including LED TV, Fridge, Microwave Oven, Dhaka-Cox's Bazar Air Tickets, smartphones and electric and home appliances.

The Award Programme will be held in January next year at Hotel Purbani in Dhaka.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Saturday in Dhanmondi. T Islam Tarique, the founding leader of MOHA Pagol, Mohammedan's former footballer Riaz Uddin, BCB National Pool Cricket Umpire Mesbah Uddin Ahmed Reza, prominent Sports Photojournalist Nazmul Amin Kiron, sponsor Ahmed Swapan of Easy Technologies Ltd were present there.











