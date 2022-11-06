

Bangladesh down to Barsha Oli

After the Nepal-Bhutan match on Thursday, It was already a known fact that Nepali striker Barsha Oli and Sukriya Miya were going to be vital factors for the Bangladesh-Nepal match. Now, a goal by Barsha was all that helped Nepal beat Bangladesh on Saturday.

Losing the match at Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, the calculation became complex for the host. Now, the girls in red and green outfits will have to win their next match against the same opponent by two goals to be in the trophy race.

Nepal, on the other hand, is in a good position now with two consecutive wins.

Both Nepal and host Bangladesh begin the event with a win against Bhutan in their first matches. Bangladesh had a flying start in the event with an 8-0 big win against Bhutan while Nepal too blanked Bhutan by 7-0 in their opening match.

In the match, Nepal could take the lead in the 3rd minute if a cross of midfielder Sushila didn't fly a few inches over the cross piece.

The girls in red and green outfits were near to scoring in the 12th minute. Striker Joynab Bibi Rita from the right wing sent the ball into the box yet striker Nusrat Jahan Mitu from there failed to place it home.

A shot taken by Joynab was blocked by the Nepal custodian Sujata Tamang timely yet Bangladesh midfielder Umehla Marma tried to convert the bounced ball but failed.

Just before the short whistle, a spot-kick taken by Bangladesh was denied by the Nepalese custodian and midfielder Kanon Rani Bahadur's attempt to place the bounced ball was fruitless.

The first half was goalless.

Finally, Nepal found the match-winning goal in the 87th minute when midfielder Simran Rai took a free kick and Barsha Oli placed that with a good touch.

After losing the match, the Bangladesh girls were seen quite upset while the Nepal girls started celebration.











