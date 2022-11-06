Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Independent India’s first voter dies at 106

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Tripti Nath

Independent India’s first voter dies at 106

Independent India’s first voter dies at 106

Mandi. Himachal Pradesh, Nov 5: A pall of gloom descended on Kalpa in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh following the demise on Saturday of independent India's first voter, Shyam Saran Negi. He was 106 years old and was cremated with full state honours.
Although the 14th Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled on November 12,  Shyam Saran Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot on November 2, only 72 hours before he died.
On the day he voted, Negi's memorable message to voters was that the young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation. "We should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation." Negi was born on July 1, 1917 and retired as a schoolteacher, as per official records. India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday flew in from Delhi to be at Negi's residence in Kinnaur a tribal district, 200 km from the state capital, Shimla, to attend his final journey. The CEC said that Negi continued to vote since 1951 and had cast his ballot on November 2 also. "This devotion to duty should be an example for the young voters, he said and urged all eligible people in Himachal Pradesh to vote in the November 12 assembly election, " he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Independent India’s first voter dies at 106
DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student
BEZA rejoinder, our response
Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath
Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce
Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls
5 killed in road accidents
EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft