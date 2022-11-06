

Independent India’s first voter dies at 106

On the day he voted, Negi's memorable message to voters was that the young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation. "We should feel proud of our voting right as it helps in choosing the right representative to lead the nation." Negi was born on July 1, 1917 and retired as a schoolteacher, as per official records. India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday flew in from Delhi to be at Negi's residence in Kinnaur a tribal district, 200 km from the state capital, Shimla, to attend his final journey. The CEC said that Negi continued to vote since 1951 and had cast his ballot on November 2 also. "This devotion to duty should be an example for the young voters, he said and urged all eligible people in Himachal Pradesh to vote in the November 12 assembly election, " he said. Mandi. Himachal Pradesh, Nov 5: A pall of gloom descended on Kalpa in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh following the demise on Saturday of independent India's first voter, Shyam Saran Negi. He was 106 years old and was cremated with full state honours.Although the 14th Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled on November 12, Shyam Saran Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot on November 2, only 72 hours before he died.