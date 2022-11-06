Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student

Suspended man claims she smacked him first

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Saturday suspended Md Najmul Alam alias Jim Najum, a fourth-year student of Social Welfare and Research Institute of the university and also an activist of Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for assaulting a female student of a private university at TSC at around 3:30am on October 31.
In this regard, a press release was issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university, stating that Najmul tarnished the image of the university and also breached the law and discipline with his behaviour.
At the same time, Najmul was also issued a seven-day show cause notice asking why he should not be expelled from the university.
Following the incident on November 1, the victim lodged a written complaint with university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani on an assault. According to the complaint, the victim along with her friends were taking photos near Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC after celebrating her birthday when Najmul went to them and asked her the reason for coming to the campus at midnight.
As the girl protested his interrogation, Najmul abused her verbally, snatched her phone violently and slapped her three times fiercely, witnesses said.
However, Najmul justified his misbehaviour saying that she smacked him first when he asked why she was 'taking photographs of floating people in their sleep without their consent at this late hour of the night.'
Najmul said he asked her for taking consent because some of the sensitive body parts of the people were not covered with clothes while she was taking photographs.
"As soon as I questioned, she swooped on me, abused me verbally and said her father could buy this university hundred times over with his (father) money," Najmul added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Independent India’s first voter dies at 106
DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student
BEZA rejoinder, our response
Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath
Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce
Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls
5 killed in road accidents
EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft