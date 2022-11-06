DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Saturday suspended Md Najmul Alam alias Jim Najum, a fourth-year student of Social Welfare and Research Institute of the university and also an activist of Masterda Surja Sen Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), for assaulting a female student of a private university at TSC at around 3:30am on October 31.

In this regard, a press release was issued by Mahmood Alam, Director of Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university, stating that Najmul tarnished the image of the university and also breached the law and discipline with his behaviour.

At the same time, Najmul was also issued a seven-day show cause notice asking why he should not be expelled from the university.

Following the incident on November 1, the victim lodged a written complaint with university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani on an assault. According to the complaint, the victim along with her friends were taking photos near Raju Memorial Sculpture at TSC after celebrating her birthday when Najmul went to them and asked her the reason for coming to the campus at midnight.

As the girl protested his interrogation, Najmul abused her verbally, snatched her phone violently and slapped her three times fiercely, witnesses said.

However, Najmul justified his misbehaviour saying that she smacked him first when he asked why she was 'taking photographs of floating people in their sleep without their consent at this late hour of the night.'

Najmul said he asked her for taking consent because some of the sensitive body parts of the people were not covered with clothes while she was taking photographs.

"As soon as I questioned, she swooped on me, abused me verbally and said her father could buy this university hundred times over with his (father) money," Najmul added.











