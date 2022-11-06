BEZA rejoinder, our response

Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) on Saturday protested a report published on November 4 on the first page of the Daily Observer titled 'Bangabandhu Industrial Park Dev Project: PD blamed for pocketing Tk 2.3cr by outsourcing 92 employees."

In the rejoinder, signed by BEZA Assistant Manager Nazmul Haque, it said that the information which was given in the report is completely untrue, baseless and motivated.

It said that the tender documents which were submitted responding to the tender for recruiting the 92 manpower for the project were not acceptable and those were cancelled. To ensure the recruitment process more acceptable and competitive, re-tender was called.

"Necessary approvals of the relevant officials were also taken during the procurement process. All necessary processes were followed during the procurement. Though a due process was followed in the recruitment of the 92 employees, the report was published to damage the personal image of the PD and BEZA," it claimed.

It also claimed that the report was published to harm the development activities of the government's flagship project 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Unnayan Prokalpa'. The report has damaged the image of the BEZA along with damaging the newspaper's own standard.

Reporter's response:

The report was published on the basis of documents which were submitted to the office of the Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, State Minister for Public Administration Ministry and the Ministry's Senior Secretary. The documents are available with the reporter.

There was no intention of the reporter to damage the image of anyone. The facts that were mentioned in the documents were given in the report with the comment of the Project Director.











