Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath

New Delhi, Nov 5: India's national capital has become a gas chamber with unbreathable air. The air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas is progressively deteriorating.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor today said that stubble burning in the northern state of Punjab has once again converted Delhi into a gas chamber.

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated further from 418 on Thursday night to 472 in the "severe" category on Friday morning, Delhi LG V.K. Saxena said that the stubble burning in Punjab has once again converted the national capital into a gas chamber. In a formal communication to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Delhi LG said, "Request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control Parali (stubble) burning in Punjab, that has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber.''

At a Press conference here on Friday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Punjab agreed that there is more quantity of stubble due to bumper paddy crop in Punjab and promised to find a solution by November next year. Both promised that Delhi will not face pollution next year.

On the other hand, Haryana, another State next to Delhi, has reported a thirty per cent decline in incidents of stubble burning in the last one year.

Stubble burning contributed around 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 concentration, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to SAFAR, the AQI of Delhi's neighbouring cities of NOIDA jumped at 562 under "severe" category. Gurugram's AQI jumped to 539. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe". Unabated stubble burning has undone controlled Diwali fireworks in the National Capital Region.











