Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

New Delhi, Nov 5: India's national capital has become a gas chamber with unbreathable air. The air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas is progressively deteriorating.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor today said that stubble burning in the northern state of Punjab has once again converted Delhi into a gas chamber.
As the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated further from 418 on Thursday night to 472 in the "severe" category on Friday morning, Delhi LG V.K. Saxena said that the stubble burning in Punjab has once again converted the national capital into a gas chamber. In a formal communication to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Delhi LG said,  "Request you to undertake urgent and substantive measures to control Parali (stubble) burning in Punjab, that has converted the national capital once again into a gas chamber.''
At a Press conference here on Friday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Punjab agreed that there is more quantity of stubble due to bumper paddy crop in Punjab and promised to find a solution by November next year. Both promised that Delhi will not face pollution next year.
On the other hand, Haryana, another State next to Delhi, has reported a thirty per cent decline in incidents of stubble burning in the last one year.
Stubble burning contributed around 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 concentration, according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), Ministry of Earth Sciences. According to SAFAR, the AQI of Delhi's neighbouring cities of NOIDA jumped at 562 under "severe" category. Gurugram's AQI jumped to 539. The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe". Unabated stubble burning has undone controlled Diwali fireworks in the National Capital Region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Independent India’s first voter dies at 106
DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student
BEZA rejoinder, our response
Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath
Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce
Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls
5 killed in road accidents
EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft