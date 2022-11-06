Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce

CUMILLA, Nov 5: Two factions of Awami League clashed in Cumilla city on Saturday while the party General Secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering his speech at the triennial conference of the party's Cumilla city unit.

Incidents of cocktail blasts and brick-chip throwing have also been reported. At least 10 people were injured.

According to witnesses, the followers of City Awami League President and lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, and Anjum Sultana Seema, an MP of the reserved women's seat, locked in a clash near the venue.

Eyewitnesses said the clash took place in front of the Town Hall field at noon when reserve seat MP Anjum Sultana Shima, also the city unit AL Vice-president, and her followers tried to enter the venue. She has been permitted to enter with eight people which made the party men angry. They, later, returned exploding cocktails. But Anjum Sultana Shima denied the allegation.

"After the conversation, I was told from the gate that only I can go to the conference, the workers and supporters will not be able to go. When I decided to return and was coming back from the venue, Bahauddin Bahar's supporters attacked us from behind. Later, my supporters also got involved in the clash," she added.













