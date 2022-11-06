

Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls

He is the younger son of the late former deputy leader of the parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.

Labu won by getting more than 53 thousand 934 votes in the result of total 123 centres in the seat.

According to district election office sources, Shahdab Akbar Chowdhury Labu got a total of 68 thousand 812 votes with 'Boat' symbol. His closest opponent Zainul Abedin Bakul Miah, candidate of the Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, got 14 thousand 878 votes with 'Banyan Tree' symbol. Md Habibur Rahman, Senior Election Officer of the Faridpur district, confirmed it at 8:00pm on Saturday. He said that 26.27 per cent of the total voters voted in this election.

Faridpur-2 Constituency consists of Saltha, Nagarkanda Upazila and Krishnapur Union of Sadarpur. Polling in the seat was held from 8:00 am to 4:00pm uninterrupted.

Sources of Faridpur Election Office said that 83 thousand 690 votes were cast out of 3 lakh 18 thousand 585 voters.











