5 killed in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Pabna, Rajshahi and Gopalganj on Saturday.
Our Pabna Correspondent reports two youths were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Pabna-Rajshahi Highway in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Sumon Ghosh, 26, and Md Arif Hossain, 25, reports our local correspondent quoting Ashish Shannal, Officer-in-Charge of Pakshey Highway Police Station.
Sumon and Arif were going to their work place in Kalikapur of Ishwardi upazila when the speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near Seed Godown area of Tebunia around 6:30am.
Sumon died on the spot and Arif succumbed while being rushed to the hospital, the OC said.
Our Rajshahi Correspondent added that a man was killed as a bus hit his motorcycle at Kajla Gate in Rajshahi city on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Samsuzzaman Saikat, 26, son of Khaja Uddin, a resident of Khajerhaat Bamun Danga village in Bagha upazila. According to sources, a bus hit Saikat's motorcycle at Kajla Gate when he was returning home from the city, leaving him critically injured.
He succumbed to his injuries on way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent says two persons were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Paikkandi Fakirpara area under Sadar upazila of the district last evening. The deceased were identified as Niamul Haque Sikdar, 28, son of Nurul Haque Sikder, resident of Khatiagarh village in Sadar upazila and his brother-in-law Mostain Mollah, 17, son of  Amjad Ali Mollah, resident of Mathla village in Sadar  upazila.    Mostain Mollah was a student of Class X at Mathla High School.  Police and locals said that Niamul Haque Sikdar was going to Mathla village from Khatiagarh on a motorcycle with his brother-in-law Mostain, on the way a Khulna-bound passenger bus of 'Falguni Paribahan' from Dhaka hit them coming from the opposite direction in the area around 6.30pm, leaving them dead on the spot. Sub-Inspector (SI) Sirajul Islam of Bhatiapara Highway Police in Kashiani confirmed it.


