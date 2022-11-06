EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days

Election Commission (EC) has ordered the investigation committee it formed to submit the full report of Gaibandha-5 by-election irregularities within seven days.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said this while speaking with the journalists at the Election Commission Secretariat on Saturday.

He said, "We have formed a committee to investigate irregularities of the Gaibandha-5 by elections. Our committee was to submit the report by observing CCTV footages of 51 closed polling centres. We asked them to analyse 94 CCTV footages and submit report within seven days." CEC said that a comprehensive decision would be taken within seven days after a full investigation involving the cancellation of voting at Gaibandha-5 seat. We hope the committee will submit their report in due time," he said.

On October 12, the EC withheld the by-elections to Gaibandha-5 constituency due to immense of irregularities. EC's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, who headed the committee, submitted the report to EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.

The EC suspended the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the elections day on October 12. It also extended the deadline for holding any fresh election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by three months, or till January 20, 2023.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022.











