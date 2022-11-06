Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Gaibandha By-Election

EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Election Commission (EC) has ordered the investigation committee it formed to submit the full report of Gaibandha-5 by-election irregularities within seven days.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said this while speaking with the journalists at the Election Commission Secretariat on Saturday.
He said, "We have formed a committee to investigate irregularities of the Gaibandha-5 by elections. Our committee was to submit the report by observing CCTV footages of 51 closed polling centres. We asked them to analyse 94 CCTV footages and submit report within seven days."  CEC said that a comprehensive decision would be taken within seven days after a full investigation involving the cancellation of voting at Gaibandha-5 seat. We hope the committee will submit their report in due time," he said.
On October 12, the EC withheld the by-elections to Gaibandha-5 constituency due to immense of irregularities. EC's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, who headed the committee, submitted the report to EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker.
The EC suspended the election because of "widespread malpractices" on the elections day on October 12. It also extended the deadline for holding any fresh election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by three months, or till January 20, 2023.
Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on July 22, 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by October 20, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Independent India’s first voter dies at 106
DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student
BEZA rejoinder, our response
Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath
Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce
Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls
5 killed in road accidents
EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft