Five die of dengue, 788 hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Five more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 167.
During the period, 788 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka one from Chattogram and another from Khulna division.
The new figures rose the death toll in Dhaka division to 103, in Chattogram division to 42 and in Khulna to eight.
The death toll remained unchanged at six in Barishal and at four each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.
Of the new patients, 374 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 414 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,737 dengue patients, including 2,254 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 42, 199 dengue cases and 38,295 recoveries so far this year.
On Thursday, the country reported nine dengue deaths, the highest death toll from dengue in a day this year.
Dengue outbreaks in Bangladesh exceeded all previous records in 2019, mostly in the capital city of Dhaka. A total of 101,354 dengue cases with 179 dengue-related deaths were officially recorded.      -UNB


