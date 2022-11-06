Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

KOICA proposal for feasibility study of Ctg metro rail awaits approval

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: A proposal for feasibility study of Chattogram Metro Rail by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) awaits the Planning Commission's approval.
The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is scheduled to  implement the project.
DTCA sources said that the proposal had been submitted to the PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) of the Planning Commission.
In March, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and a KOICA team of experts studied the project.
The Public Private Partnership Authority of Bangladesh Government reviewed the proposal submitted by KOICA.
In February, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KICA)  offered $5 million as grant for the study.
Chattogram Metro Rail is expected to  connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station.
Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines, 54 km in length, in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.
The cost of the overhead railway tracks with 47 stations was estimated at Tk 850 billion.
The MRT route is planned to connect airport, Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.
The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to constructing the MRT line-1.  
The government has plans to build three MRT lines in Chattogram with a total length 54.5 km.
They include MRT Line-1 from Kalurghat to the airport with 20 stations (26 km), Line-2 from City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge via Nimtala2 with 12 stations (13 km) and Line-3 ' Oxygen-Firingibazar-Panchlaish-AkKhan Gate  with 15 stations ( 14 km)
Earlier, two Chinese firms conducted feasibility study for the metro rail in the port city. The Chinese firms also signed MOUs with Chattogram City Corporation in May. There has been no progress in the matter until now.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Independent India’s first voter dies at 106
DU BCL man suspended for assaulting pvt univ female student
BEZA rejoinder, our response
Delhi and surrounding areas gasp for breath
Two AL factions clash in Cumilla city unit confce
Shahdab Chy wins Faridpur-2 by-polls
5 killed in road accidents
EC orders probe body to submit report in 7 days


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft