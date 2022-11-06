KOICA proposal for feasibility study of Ctg metro rail awaits approval

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: A proposal for feasibility study of Chattogram Metro Rail by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) awaits the Planning Commission's approval.

The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is scheduled to implement the project.

DTCA sources said that the proposal had been submitted to the PEC (Project Evaluation Committee) of the Planning Commission.

In March, the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and a KOICA team of experts studied the project.

The Public Private Partnership Authority of Bangladesh Government reviewed the proposal submitted by KOICA.

In February, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KICA) offered $5 million as grant for the study.

Chattogram Metro Rail is expected to connect the port city's Shah Amanat Airport with the Chattogram Railway Station.

Basosthan Engineers and Consultants Limited proposed three MRT lines, 54 km in length, in the port city after conducting the first feasibility study in 2019.

The cost of the overhead railway tracks with 47 stations was estimated at Tk 850 billion.

The MRT route is planned to connect airport, Kalurghat, City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge, Oxygen to AK Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.

The study identified the expressway and Akhtaruzzaman flyover as obstacles to constructing the MRT line-1.

The government has plans to build three MRT lines in Chattogram with a total length 54.5 km.

They include MRT Line-1 from Kalurghat to the airport with 20 stations (26 km), Line-2 from City Gate to Shah Amanat Bridge via Nimtala2 with 12 stations (13 km) and Line-3 ' Oxygen-Firingibazar-Panchlaish-AkKhan Gate with 15 stations ( 14 km)

Earlier, two Chinese firms conducted feasibility study for the metro rail in the port city. The Chinese firms also signed MOUs with Chattogram City Corporation in May. There has been no progress in the matter until now.











