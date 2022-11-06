Rotarians contributing to country’s development: Iqbal Sobhan

JASHORE, Nov 5: Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer and former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Rotarians have been contributing to country's development by their service to the community.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at the 21st Installation Ceremony of Rotary Club of Jashore, held at Jashore Shilpakala Academy Auditorium on Friday.

Praising the services of the Rotary Clubs in their respective areas, he said that the Rotarians raise funds by their own contributions to take up projects that help the distressed people. He observed that about 500 clubs with more than 15,000 members Rotary is one of the largest service oriented organisations in the country.

Bangla Academy Director General Md Nurul Huda addressed the day-long programme as a keynote speaker while District Governor of Rotary International, Bangladesh Engr MA Wahab was present as special guest. President of the Rotary Club of Jashore Solaiman Mahi Sobuj chaired the programme. Past district governors M Kairul and Rubaiyat Hossain and Rotarians from different Rotary Clubs attended the function.

The Rotary Club donated two sewing machines to help two working women.















