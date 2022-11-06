MGI joins Bidyanond to help orphans

One of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has come forward to help the orphans in association with Bidyanondo Foundation, says a press release.

MGI's flagship brand Fresh Happy Nappy Pants Diaper took a unique initiativeto donate a portion of their sales for the betterment of orphans through Bidyanondo Foundation.

On Thursday, MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa handed over the donation cheque to Bidyanondo Foundation Head of Image and Communication Salman Khan Yeasin as a part of that initiative.

Higher officials of both MGI and Bidyanondo Foundation were present during the donation cheque handover ceremony.











