Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:36 AM
Emirates, Air Canada announce codeshare partnership

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Emirates and Air Canada have announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation and the partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.
Codeshare tickets are already available for sale to 35 markets for travel effective December 1. Tickets are available via the carriers' websites at emirates.com and aircanada.com as well as via major GDS systems and travel agencies, says a press release.
Emirates customers will be able to book codeshare flights to and from Canadian points beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.
Air Canada will place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its hub in Dubai, expanding the airline's reach across the Indian subcontinent and unlocking more destinations, including Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.
Seamless connectivity will also be enjoyed by Air Canada's customers travelling to Southeast Asian destinations including Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore; the Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, namely Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.
Coming soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively. Eligible passengers will also soon be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access, along with select benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline.


