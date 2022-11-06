Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO

Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA). According to the public administration order no.05.00.0000.130.12.001.21-571 issued about the appointment, he took over the duties of the new office on November 2, 2022, says a press release.
He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994. Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman previously held the position of Director General of the Islamic Foundation.
Apart from serving in the Cabinet Department as Additional Secretary, he worked for the Road Transport and Highways Department, Ministry of Cultural Affairs.
He actively took part in various types of innovative and service-oriented information and communication technology, development activities, education, disaster response, and social protection programmes.
He earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh. Later, he received his Ph.D. from BAU and a Master's in Governance and Development from BRAC University.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G7 calls on oil-rich countries to up production
MGI joins Bidyanond to help orphans
Kenya Airways flights disrupted due to pilot strike
Emirates, Air Canada announce codeshare partnership
Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO
BOESL to set record by sending 4,941 workers to S Korea this year
PPP emphasized to meet challenges of post-LDC product diversification  
Bank Asia holds AML, CFT Conference


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft