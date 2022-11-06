Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO



Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA). According to the public administration order no.05.00.0000.130.12.001.21-571 issued about the appointment, he took over the duties of the new office on November 2, 2022, says a press release.He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994. Dr. Md. Mushfiqur Rahman previously held the position of Director General of the Islamic Foundation.Apart from serving in the Cabinet Department as Additional Secretary, he worked for the Road Transport and Highways Department, Ministry of Cultural Affairs.He actively took part in various types of innovative and service-oriented information and communication technology, development activities, education, disaster response, and social protection programmes.He earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh. Later, he received his Ph.D. from BAU and a Master's in Governance and Development from BRAC University.