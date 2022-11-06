PPP emphasized to meet challenges of post-LDC product diversification  

The commerce ministry has emphasised Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for product diversification along with the need to have skilled workers to face post-LDC challenges.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh stressed the need for ensuring quality education for products manufacturing, training, good health, and a sustainable working environment to develop skilled workers. These will be the post graduation challenges and need to be overcome from now, he said.

He was speaking at a discussion organised by Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institution (BFTI) in Dhaka recently.

BFTI is conducting research on "identification of trade-related challenges and preparation of a sector-specific trade roadmap for overcoming the challenges."

Four sectors - apparel, shipbuilding, agro, and food processing - along with fisheries and livestock are being specified in the roadmap for facing post-LDC challenges.

Export Promotion Bureau Chairman AHM Ahsan, WTO Cell Director General Md Hafijur Rahman, Chairman of finance department of Dhaka University M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Md Saiful Islam, and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Director Asif Ashraf were present at the meeting. -UNB













