Bank Asia holds AML, CFT Conference

Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:35 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Bank Asia Ltd organized a day-long "AML and CFT Conference-2022" both in person as well as digital platform on Saturday aiming to strengthen the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing efficiently, says a press release.
Md. Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest and M. A. Baqui Khalily, Chairman of the Board Risk Management Committee, Bank Asia Ltd., was the guest of honor of the conference. Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director (CC) of the Bank, presided over the programme.  
Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, DMD, CAMLCO of Bank Asia & Chairman of AACOBB, was the convener of the program. Shafiuzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors were also present at the conference among others held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.  
Md. Masud Rana, Additional Director and Md. Ashraful Alam, Deputy Director of BFIU conducted two different sessions on Anti-Money Laundering and its impact on country's the banking industry.


