

EBL organises AML, CFT training programme in Feni

The day-long programme was held at Hotel Best Inn of the Feni town.

A K M Rezaul Karim, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest on the occasion. Zobaida Afroze and Ikramul Hasan, Joint Directors of BFIU shed light on contemporary trends in AML and CFT.

Md. Abdul Awal, EVP, Md. Shahjahan Ali, Deputy CAMLCO and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Branch Area Head- Chattogram of EBL were present at the programme.













Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) arranged a training programme on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) for representatives of all scheduled commercial banks operating in Feni district on Saturday.The day-long programme was held at Hotel Best Inn of the Feni town.A K M Rezaul Karim, Additional Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was the chief guest on the occasion. Zobaida Afroze and Ikramul Hasan, Joint Directors of BFIU shed light on contemporary trends in AML and CFT.Md. Abdul Awal, EVP, Md. Shahjahan Ali, Deputy CAMLCO and Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Branch Area Head- Chattogram of EBL were present at the programme.