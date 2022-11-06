

SIBL opens 18 agent banking outlets

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the agent outlets as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, delivered welcome speech in the event. Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Chief Remittance Officer, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, and Md. Mashiur Rahman, Head of Agent Banking, were also present among others.

Managers of different branches, Agents, and local dignitaries also joined the program virtually.











