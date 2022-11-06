StanChart's Digital Trade Counter wins Award  

Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter (DTC) recently won the title of "Digital Experience of the Year - Banking" at the Asian Experience Awards 2022. Launched in 2021, the Bank's Digital Trade Counter became the first solution of its kind in Bangladesh. Through the Digital Trade Counter, clients are empowered to upload and track documents and trade financing applications at any time and from anywhere, says a press release.

Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter exemplifies the Bank's commitment to creating a best-in-class digital banking experience for clients and stakeholders. As an online drop-off solution, available on Straight2Bank NextGen, the DTC serves to simplify the document submission and status tracking process for both local and international businesses. Operating on a single online platform, Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter significantly improves upon a client's trade document submission experience, and in doing so allows new and existing clients to manage all their trade application needs with greater ease, efficiency, security, and transparency. The removal of time intensive manual processes promotes digital adoption while making all associated processes more sustainable.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Charted Bangladesh, said,

"Technology and digital platforms are increasingly enabling us to transcend traditional borders, connecting trade corridors with seamless flows and greater transparency - resulting in an elevated experience for all of our valued clients. Solutions like Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter are yet another step in our mission to help create a more digital, low-carbon, and innovation-driven economy. We are grateful to our clients, regulators, and other stakeholder for making this accomplishment possible."

With over 117 years of uninterrupted presence in the nation, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. The Bank is a committed partner in progress to Bangladesh, facilitating major investments in power, energy, transportation, and urban development. Standard Chartered accounted for a major share of all export and import financing, respectively, last year, as well as power generation financing and SME lending by foreign banks. At the same time, the Bank commands a leading position in the retail finance space. Standard Chartered's commitment to support Bangladesh's continued journey of prosperity even in the face of a global pandemic saw the bank secure over 30 major international awards in 2021.

The Asian Business Review is a regional magazine serving Asia's business community. The Asian Experience Awards are organised by The Asian Business Review. The Asian Experience Awards recognises projects and initiatives that deliver meaningful brand experiences for stakeholders across functions and industries.













