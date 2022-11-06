

SEED’s holds webinar on the occasion of COP-27

The main objective of this webinar was to highlight what to expect from the conference and its global importance.

Saber H. Chowdhury, MP President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was the chief guest. Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman, chief adviser of the SEED and the Chairman of PKSF was the special guest.

Md. Ziaul Haque, Director of the Environment Department, presented the keynote. President of SEED and Special Envoy of CVF to Bangladesh Presidency and former Principal Secretary and Chief Coordinator (SDG) of Prime Minister's Office Abul Kalam Azad presided over and Dr. Md Nazmus Sadath, professor at Khulna University presentation was welcomed by Dr. Nurul Quadir, the general treasurer of the seed and the former additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Affairs.

Professor Dr. Ainun Nishat, BRAC University's; Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD); Dr. M. Asaduzzaman, Research Director of Bangladesh Development Research Center (BDRC). Dr. Maliha Muzammil, Climate finance expert of UNDP Bangladesh participated as speakers.

Chief guest Saber H. Chowdhury, MP said Two types of groups attend this conference; First, countries that are responsible for environmental damage and second, countries that have been affected like Bangladesh. Both sides discuss and take decisions for mutual benefit. However, the promises we received in the previous conferences have not been properly implemented and there is no guarantee that our demands will be fulfilled this year as well. We will present our demands, but we should not stop development in the hope that help will come from there.

Special guest Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman said, Despite the promises of Europe-America, we have not received the expected support from them due to various reasons. We are also more likely to not get the help we expect for adoption. Although we expect foreign aid, we have to complete various tasks on our own. The recent corona virus and the Russia-Ukraine war have caused a global economic recession, which has not yet fully subsided. Those affected by climate change are falling behind economically, economically and socially. We have to raise awareness in international circles and strongly present our demands there.

Md. Abul Kalam Azad said in the President's speech, in this webinar, everyone highlighted some important points, which will help our delegation present a strong statement at the COP-27 conference. Webinars will be held on November 10, 15 and 20, where all the information of the conference will be discussed so that everyone can be aware of these issues.











A special webinar organised by The Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) on the occasion of COP-27 Conference 2022 held recently, says a press release.The main objective of this webinar was to highlight what to expect from the conference and its global importance.Saber H. Chowdhury, MP President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was the chief guest. Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman, chief adviser of the SEED and the Chairman of PKSF was the special guest.Md. Ziaul Haque, Director of the Environment Department, presented the keynote. President of SEED and Special Envoy of CVF to Bangladesh Presidency and former Principal Secretary and Chief Coordinator (SDG) of Prime Minister's Office Abul Kalam Azad presided over and Dr. Md Nazmus Sadath, professor at Khulna University presentation was welcomed by Dr. Nurul Quadir, the general treasurer of the seed and the former additional secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Affairs.Professor Dr. Ainun Nishat, BRAC University's; Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD); Dr. M. Asaduzzaman, Research Director of Bangladesh Development Research Center (BDRC). Dr. Maliha Muzammil, Climate finance expert of UNDP Bangladesh participated as speakers.Chief guest Saber H. Chowdhury, MP said Two types of groups attend this conference; First, countries that are responsible for environmental damage and second, countries that have been affected like Bangladesh. Both sides discuss and take decisions for mutual benefit. However, the promises we received in the previous conferences have not been properly implemented and there is no guarantee that our demands will be fulfilled this year as well. We will present our demands, but we should not stop development in the hope that help will come from there.Special guest Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman said, Despite the promises of Europe-America, we have not received the expected support from them due to various reasons. We are also more likely to not get the help we expect for adoption. Although we expect foreign aid, we have to complete various tasks on our own. The recent corona virus and the Russia-Ukraine war have caused a global economic recession, which has not yet fully subsided. Those affected by climate change are falling behind economically, economically and socially. We have to raise awareness in international circles and strongly present our demands there.Md. Abul Kalam Azad said in the President's speech, in this webinar, everyone highlighted some important points, which will help our delegation present a strong statement at the COP-27 conference. Webinars will be held on November 10, 15 and 20, where all the information of the conference will be discussed so that everyone can be aware of these issues.