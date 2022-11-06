

ICMAB holds a day long workshop on Trade Finance

The workshop has been co-arranged 360tf, Singapore as knowledge partner, says a press release.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Bangladesh chaired the 3rd Session and present as Chief Guest in Concluding Session while Ahmed Jamal Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Anis A. Khan Former Managing Director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. chaired different sessions. ICMAB Past President & Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam FCMA presented theme Paper. ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over all sessions.

The paper presenters and speakers discussed various aspects of trade financing and transparency of international financial transactions. The objective of the workshop was to build a bridging platform between the professionals and global business leaders and to promote the Cost and Management Accounting profession in the Country. CMAs avail the opportunities to meet and get experience with the global business leaders in trade finance. Three technical papers were presented in the workshop. About 350 CMAs of the Institute attended the workshop. ICMAB President said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise to ensure clarity in various economic aspects. He emphasized adding the Cost of Goods Sold statement with company return after getting certification from Cost and Management Accountants.

ATM Nesarul Hoque Head, Financial Institutions Services, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. presented a paper on "Introduction to Trade Finance" in the first technical session. Pinaki Roy, Senior Adviser, 360tf, Singapore presented paper on "Digital journey of Trade Finance" while CA Pankaj Mundra, CO-Founder & Chairman, 360tf, Singapore presented paper on "Business Opportunities & Challenges in Trade Finance, 360tf - Enabling Trade Finance Globally" in the second and third technical sessions respectively. Imtiaz Alam FCMA Vice President, ICMAB and Chairman, Infinity Group of Companies; Md. Jabedul Alam Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank Ltd. and Mir Shahriar Ahmed Asia Country Head Bangladesh, 360tf, Singapore attended different technical sessions as Discussants.

Among others Past President SAFA and Chairman of ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA delivered a welcome speech. ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam FCMA, Secretary A. K. M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA and Council Member Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA were present in the programme.













The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a day-long International Workshop on "Trade Finance" at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, Nilkhet on Friday.The workshop has been co-arranged 360tf, Singapore as knowledge partner, says a press release.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Bangladesh chaired the 3rd Session and present as Chief Guest in Concluding Session while Ahmed Jamal Deputy Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Anis A. Khan Former Managing Director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. chaired different sessions. ICMAB Past President & Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam FCMA presented theme Paper. ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over all sessions.The paper presenters and speakers discussed various aspects of trade financing and transparency of international financial transactions. The objective of the workshop was to build a bridging platform between the professionals and global business leaders and to promote the Cost and Management Accounting profession in the Country. CMAs avail the opportunities to meet and get experience with the global business leaders in trade finance. Three technical papers were presented in the workshop. About 350 CMAs of the Institute attended the workshop. ICMAB President said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise to ensure clarity in various economic aspects. He emphasized adding the Cost of Goods Sold statement with company return after getting certification from Cost and Management Accountants.ATM Nesarul Hoque Head, Financial Institutions Services, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. presented a paper on "Introduction to Trade Finance" in the first technical session. Pinaki Roy, Senior Adviser, 360tf, Singapore presented paper on "Digital journey of Trade Finance" while CA Pankaj Mundra, CO-Founder & Chairman, 360tf, Singapore presented paper on "Business Opportunities & Challenges in Trade Finance, 360tf - Enabling Trade Finance Globally" in the second and third technical sessions respectively. Imtiaz Alam FCMA Vice President, ICMAB and Chairman, Infinity Group of Companies; Md. Jabedul Alam Head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank Ltd. and Mir Shahriar Ahmed Asia Country Head Bangladesh, 360tf, Singapore attended different technical sessions as Discussants.Among others Past President SAFA and Chairman of ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA delivered a welcome speech. ICMAB Vice President Md. Munirul Islam FCMA, Secretary A. K. M. Kamruzzaman FCMA, treasurer Md Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA and Council Member Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA were present in the programme.