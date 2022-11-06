

BRAC Bank opens branch at Dhanmondi 27

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at BTI Lake Palisade at Holding # 23, Road # 27, Dhanmondi, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers. The branch has a Premium Banking Lounge and an Agami Student Banking Centre to cater to the special customer segments.

M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO; Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior officials were also present.

On this occasion, Selim R. F. Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger BRAC family, BRAC Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. BRAC Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity."

"With our presence in Dhanmondi, people of the area of Dhaka metropolis will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we bring in the promise of a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added.

With 187 SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres, BRAC Bank now stands as one of Bangladesh's most significant banking networks.

















