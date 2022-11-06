Video
GP signs agreement with Uber to enhance ride-sharing services

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has recently signed a corporate agreement with the country's leading ride-sharing platform Uber Bangladesh Ltd to provide wide range of access to its customers through the tech service leader's nationwide 4G coverage.  
An agreement signing ceremony was held at GPHouse located in the capital recently, says a press release.
From Grameenphone, M Shaon Azad, Director and Segment Head; Kazi Hasan Mahamood, Head of Governance and COPC Systems; whereas Mohammad Ali Armanur Rahman, Region Head- Bangladesh and East India, and Tasnia Afrin, Senior Manager, Business Operations from Uber, graced the event.
Arifur Rahman, Head of Large Accounts; PramaPratim, Key Account Manager; Shamiul Haque Asif, Brand Manager; Nashar Ahmed, Partnership Manager; Sanjana Khan Shammi, Product Manager from Grameenphone where in SumaiyaSalsabil, Marketing Assistant - Bangladesh and Md. FerdowsRahee, Business Growth Executive from Uber, were also present at the signing ceremony.
Under this agreement, Grameenphone users will get the opportunity to win an iPhone 14 Pro Max through scoring maximum runs by taking Uber trips under the campaign "Khela Hobe UBER e". The campaign started on October 17 and will end on November 14, 2022.
During the campaign, every week, Grameenphone will provide 50GB of free internet on 100 runs and 30GB of free internet on 50 runs to the top 11 scorers. To score Grameenphone users will only need to take Uber trips. Moto trips - 5 runs, CNG - 6 runs, UberX - 10, Premier - 15, XL & Intercity - 20 and Rentals trips are equivalent to 25 runs.
Grameenphone will now facilitate Uber with its wide connectivity support and a range of ICT products and services. Discussions on future possibilities also took place during the event, as both organizations appreciated each other's roles in the business ecosystem and explored avenues for future ICT penetrations.
The agreement is an outcome of an amicable understanding and sharing of mutual interests between Grameenphone and Uber Bangladesh Ltd. Grameenphone believes in empowering people through the power of technology and enhancing customer experience through innovating simplified solutions. Uber has partnered with Grameenphone as their telecom partner considering the mobile operator's network strength, tech innovations and dedicated service capacity to make commuting even more convenient for their app users.
Uber has been the forerunner in taking Bangladesh's ride-sharing sector to a new height, and now the collaboration with Grameenphone will enable them to bring in more efficiency and ease throughout their operations with nationwide 4G coverage and simplified ICT solutions, digitizing their business and unleashing their full potential to cater to even larger and more collective interests in the coming days.


