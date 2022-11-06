US sees strong job gains in October as wages move higher

WASHINGTON, Nov 5: US job gains topped expectations in October, according to official data released Friday, as hiring remained resilient and wages moved ever higher, underscoring the challenges in lowering rampant inflation.

The data comes days ahead of critical midterm elections, where decades-high inflation has propelled economic issues to the top of voters' minds and President Joe Biden faces a battle to avoid losing control of both chambers of Congress.

The figures will provide little comfort to the Federal Reserve, which has been battling to cool the economy, as policymakers fear high prices will become entrenched and rising pay will create an upward spiral -- inflicting more harm on families and businesses.

American employers added 261,000 workers last month, far more than economists had forecast, though the pace was lower than the 315,000 increase in September, which was revised much higher than originally reported by the Labor Department.

The jobless rate rose two-tenths to 3.7 percent, according to the closely-watched US employment report.

Biden cheered the data which showed 10 million jobs have been created since he took office in January 2020, but he recognized the hardship Americans face due to higher prices.

"Inflation is our top economic challenge... The global inflation that is raging in other countries is hitting us as well," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

He said policymakers will "do what it takes to bring inflation down."

Average hourly earnings for private sector workers jumped another 12 cents or 0.4 percent last month, to $32.58, the report said.

Wages have increased 4.7 percent over the last 12 months as firms have had to compete to find and retain workers in the tight labor market.

That pace is slightly slower than in September, which the Fed will welcome, but many employees are pushing for increases to avoid losing ground to elevated consumer costs. -AFP











