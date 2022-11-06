Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 November, 2022, 6:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US sees strong job gains in October as wages move higher

Published : Sunday, 6 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Nov 5: US job gains topped expectations in October, according to official data released Friday, as hiring remained resilient and wages moved ever higher, underscoring the challenges in lowering rampant inflation.
The data comes days ahead of critical midterm elections, where decades-high inflation has propelled economic issues to the top of voters' minds and President Joe Biden faces a battle to avoid losing control of both chambers of Congress.
The figures will provide little comfort to the Federal Reserve, which has been battling to cool the economy, as policymakers fear high prices will become entrenched and rising pay will create an upward spiral -- inflicting more harm on families and businesses.
American employers added 261,000 workers last month, far more than economists had forecast, though the pace was lower than the 315,000 increase in September, which was revised much higher than originally reported by the Labor Department.
The jobless rate rose two-tenths to 3.7 percent, according to the closely-watched US employment report.
Biden cheered the data which showed 10 million jobs have been created since he took office in January 2020, but he recognized the hardship Americans face due to higher prices.
"Inflation is our top economic challenge... The global inflation that is raging in other countries is hitting us as well," Biden said in a statement on Friday.
He said policymakers will "do what it takes to bring inflation down."
Average hourly earnings for private sector workers jumped another 12 cents or 0.4 percent last month, to $32.58, the report said.
Wages have increased 4.7 percent over the last 12 months as firms have had to compete to find and retain workers in the tight labor market.
That pace is slightly slower than in September, which the Fed will welcome, but many employees are pushing for increases to avoid losing ground to elevated consumer costs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
G7 calls on oil-rich countries to up production
MGI joins Bidyanond to help orphans
Kenya Airways flights disrupted due to pilot strike
Emirates, Air Canada announce codeshare partnership
Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman joins PPP Authority as CEO
BOESL to set record by sending 4,941 workers to S Korea this year
PPP emphasized to meet challenges of post-LDC product diversification  
Bank Asia holds AML, CFT Conference


Latest News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
FBCCI against IMF’s harsh conditions
Decision on Gaibandha-5 polls in 7 days: CEC
IGP promises stern action against anyone breaking the law
Chinese Ambassador expects stability in Bangladesh for continued development
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
Launch operation resumes on Barishal-Dhaka route
'PM didn't do right by saying Khaleda would be sent to jail again'
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh to take on Pakistan Sunday
Most Read News
Italy to let migrant rescue ship dock for health checks
BNP's Ishraque's motorcade attacked on way to Barishal
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader
DU student suspended for harassing female student
Twitter slashes 50pc staff
AL factions clash in Cumilla during Obaidul Quader's speech
By-polls to Faridpur-2 underway; 1,052 CCTV cameras set up
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death for two consecutive days
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft