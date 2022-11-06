

Sony-Smart opens showroom at Jhautala, Cumilla

Marking the inauguration of Cumilla showroom, Sony-Smart under the 'Sony-Smart World Cup Fever 2022' offer, has been offering attractive price and gift in the purchase of all Sony-Smart products including Sony-Bravia XR 'K Series' Google TV, Smart LED TV, Refrigerator, Deep-Freezer, and Air Conditioner. The clients are also getting a free coupon for Cloud Coffee Lounge in every purchase.

The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the Sony-Smart flagship showroom by cutting a ribbon. Among others Panel Mayor and Councilor of Cumilla City Corporation Md Monjur Kader Moni, Managing Director of Medi Hospital (Pvt) Ltd Dr Md Gyasuddin Ahmed, Owner of Zareen's Beauty Saloon Parul Karim, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd General Manager (Sales) Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, and Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Azad Rahman were also present at the event.

It was disclosed at the event that, the Sony-SMART has been expanding it's business with a G5 policy of ensuring genuine products at genuine prices, enjoying genuine service, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion at the highest satisfaction of the clients.

The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "As the official distributor of Sony, Smart is very much committed to ensure the best customer satisfaction across the country. We are the first technology-based company, who has been marketing electronics products as the official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sony-Smart has already won the heart of Bangladeshi electronics products' consumers by ensuring the quality with genuine price."

Mohammad Zahirul Islam also said, "Recently we have launched the Bravia 'K' Series OLED and Google TV. At the launching program, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki had ensured that Sony-Smart would market the genuine products. We are very much committed to fulfilling his valuable words."

"I think, our Cumilla showroom is the first-ever kind of showroom in the country, where the electronics products are displayed in a place having coffee-shop facilities. This will facilitated the coffee-shop clients to enjoy the collections of electronics items, while the visitors at the showroom will have the chance to have a cup of coffee and snacks at the same place."

He further said, "Sony-SMART's G5 policy is ensuring genuine products and genuine services at genuine prices, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion, is the core business mindset of Sony-Smart. That's why the Sony-lover should not purchase fake or refurbished products, while we are here with the genuine one."

Officials from Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, and local journalists from media were also present at the event.













Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd (Sony-Smart), the official distributor of Japanese-brand SONY in Bangladesh, has opened a showroom at the ground floor of 686/618 Ka, Jhautala in Cumilla city, says a press release.Marking the inauguration of Cumilla showroom, Sony-Smart under the 'Sony-Smart World Cup Fever 2022' offer, has been offering attractive price and gift in the purchase of all Sony-Smart products including Sony-Bravia XR 'K Series' Google TV, Smart LED TV, Refrigerator, Deep-Freezer, and Air Conditioner. The clients are also getting a free coupon for Cloud Coffee Lounge in every purchase.The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam inaugurated the Sony-Smart flagship showroom by cutting a ribbon. Among others Panel Mayor and Councilor of Cumilla City Corporation Md Monjur Kader Moni, Managing Director of Medi Hospital (Pvt) Ltd Dr Md Gyasuddin Ahmed, Owner of Zareen's Beauty Saloon Parul Karim, Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd General Manager (Sales) Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, and Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Azad Rahman were also present at the event.It was disclosed at the event that, the Sony-SMART has been expanding it's business with a G5 policy of ensuring genuine products at genuine prices, enjoying genuine service, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion at the highest satisfaction of the clients.The Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Mohammad Zahirul Islam said, "As the official distributor of Sony, Smart is very much committed to ensure the best customer satisfaction across the country. We are the first technology-based company, who has been marketing electronics products as the official distributor of SONY in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sony-Smart has already won the heart of Bangladeshi electronics products' consumers by ensuring the quality with genuine price."Mohammad Zahirul Islam also said, "Recently we have launched the Bravia 'K' Series OLED and Google TV. At the launching program, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki had ensured that Sony-Smart would market the genuine products. We are very much committed to fulfilling his valuable words.""I think, our Cumilla showroom is the first-ever kind of showroom in the country, where the electronics products are displayed in a place having coffee-shop facilities. This will facilitated the coffee-shop clients to enjoy the collections of electronics items, while the visitors at the showroom will have the chance to have a cup of coffee and snacks at the same place."He further said, "Sony-SMART's G5 policy is ensuring genuine products and genuine services at genuine prices, with the assurance of genuine care and genuine passion, is the core business mindset of Sony-Smart. That's why the Sony-lover should not purchase fake or refurbished products, while we are here with the genuine one."Officials from Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, and local journalists from media were also present at the event.