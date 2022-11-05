Video
Ministry, Nagad differ over revenue sharing

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

The posts and telecommunications ministry and Nagad Limited have expressed differing opinions over profit sharing of the mobile financial service (MFS) operator once its shares are transferred to the government.
The question of transferring the shares of Nagad to the government surfaced as part of the MFS operator's move to get licence from the Bangladesh Bank.
Recently, Nagad handed over a check of Tk 4,50,46646 for revenue income of the Department of Posts from cash services for the fiscal year 2021-22.
Earlier, the financial year 2018-19, the Department of Posts earned as revenue of Tk 7,93,000.  
Then, the financial year 2019-20 earned as revenue of 1,19,22,000 and the financial year 2020-21 Tk 3,31,94,000.
It was informed that the maximum daily transaction of cash is Tk 953 crore and the number of customers is 6.70 crore. Where directly employed 6,201 people and indirectly 2.55 lakh.
Using Nagad more than Tk 10,000 crore was distributed among 1,85,00,000 crore beneficiaries in 16 ministries and 17 projects in the fiscal year 2021-22.Gross income of Nagad is about Tk 0.21 per thousand taka transaction excluding agent, distributor      and MNO commission. In this revenue margin Ministry receives Tk 0.11 revenue as a share of 51 per cent and the remaining Tk 0.10 cash income. But how Nagad make revenue it's not disclosed by either Ministry or Nagad yet.
Earlier, in March 2019, Nagad started out as the (MFS) of the Bangladesh Post Office (BPO), and it has since been operated by Third Wave Technologies Ltd.
Third Wave Technologies was renamed Nagad Ltd in February this year allegedly without informing the BPO.
Now, the government has set out to form a new subsidiary to help it secure a full-fledged licence from the central bank.
Although the debate about the ownership of the fast-growing MFS provider is deepening, the most important issue about the service has been hanging in the air: Nagad has been operating without any full-fledged licence from the central bank since its begining, and its 6.70 crore customers are transacting maximum Tk 953 crore daily.
Third Wave Technologies will hold 49 per cent shares and government agency gets 51 per cent of the revenue.
In Bangladesh, the MFS service is run under a bank-led model. There are 15 bank-led MFS operators providing mobile wallet service, according to the BB.
They are bKash of Brac Bank, Rocket of Dutch-Bangla Bank, MYCash of Mercantile Bank, Islami Bank mCash, t-cash of Trust Bank, First Pay SureCash of First Security Islami Bank, Upay of United Commercial Bank, OK Banking of One Bank, Rupali Bank SureCash, TeleCash of Southeast Bank, BCB SureCash of Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Jamuna Bank SureCash, Islamic Wallet of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Spot Cash of Standard Bank, and Meghna Bank Tap n Pay.
The number of MFS account-holders was around 18 crore and the average daily transaction through the MFS industry was around Tk 3,000 crore.


