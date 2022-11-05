RU Asstt Proctor 'threatens to assault' a teacher

RAJSHAHI, Nov 4: A teacher and Assistant Proctor of Rajshahi University (RU) allegedly has threatened another teacher with physical assault, called her names and vandalized her office room on Tuesday morning.

Victim Prof Ismat Ara Begum is the Chairman of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Department of the university.

The accused Assistant Proctor Dr Hakimul Haque is an Associate Professor of the same department.

Prof Ismat Ara said,

"Dr Hakim came to my office in the morning with papers to get those signed. I asked him to say sorry for an earlier incident otherwise, I would not sign the papers."

She added that instead of apologising he insisted me to sign calling me names and broke the glass of the table by striking it. Besides, while leaving the room, he used swear words while threatening to beat me up with a stick.

The scene of the incident can be seen in the CCTV footage of the room, she added.

When asked Dr Hakimul Haque denied all the allegations. He claimed that he prepared a project last night. He went to the Chairman for signing. But she didn't sign.

"There is a CCTV camera in her room, everything will be understood if you see the footages," he added.

"She is actually a pro-Jamaat teacher. Earlier, she did not forward my leave application. Today she also did not sign a letter of our dean. She is actually mentally ill. There is another person with her. The job of these two sick people is to create an issue somehow," he also added.

Contacted, Proctor of the university Prof Asabul Haque said he did not get any complaint from any quarters. So, he refused to comment on the issue.

Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, "I have heard something about this. However, the details are yet to be known. The Chairman of the Department or anyone else has not yet said anything about it. Now, it should not be right to comment."











