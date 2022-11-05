Video
Bell of BNP movement's downfall rings: Quader  

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the way BNP is exaggerating in the name of movement, it seems that the bell of their movement's downfall is on and will be heard on December 10.
He said, "BNP will not find an escape route. Awami League leaders do not escape. If necessary we will go to jail, but we don't find a way to escape. Their (BNP) leader ran away like a coward by signing deponent (Muchleka) of not doing politics."
Quader said these in response to the threat that the BNP leaders are making that the grand rally in Dhaka on December 10 will ring the bell for the downfall of the Sheikh Hasina government.
Quader spoke at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital. AL's Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee organized the conference.
AL general secretary said, "Awami League is not obstructing BNP's rallies,      nor will it be. Around the December 10 rally, I can hear the sound of the fall of the BNP movement, not the fall of the government."
He said BNP did not free Khaleda Zia rather the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suspended her jail-sentence and kept her at home on humanitarian grounds.
Quader added that Sheikh Hasina does not do politics of revenge whereas BNP does it.
The talk about revenge does not fit to those who committed August 15 carnage, August 21 grenade attack and November 3 incident (the Jail Killing Day), he said.
About the 50th Constitution Day which was observed on Friday, he said this day has been approved by the cabinet nationally and the day will be celebrated nationally from now on.
Regarding the global crisis, the Minister said: "Now, we have to 'Talk less-Do more'."
He urged everyone to work hard for bringing a positive revolution to tackle the ongoing crisis.
AL Science and Technology Affairs Sub-Committee Chairman Professor Dr Md Hossain Mansoor presided over the conference.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and AL Science and Technology Affairs Sub-committee Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur also spoke, among others, on the occasion.


