Barishal cut off from country ahead of BNP rally today

BNP has completed all preparations for the Barishal divisional rally today, keeping in mind that Barisal will be separated from the whole of Bangladesh through the so called transport strike centring the rally.

A day before the opposition BNP rally in the southern divisional city of Barishal, the city has been cut off from all other districts and upazilas by suspending all traffic.

Bus communications with the entire country, including the capital Dhaka were stopped since Friday night. Even from Barisal to other neighbouring districts and upazilas, no public transport is running.

BNP leaders and activists from different districts and upazilas of the southern region have started gathering in Barishal by various means since nightfall. Many have pitched tents at night and stayed there.

BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "Everyone in the country knows that the government will conspire to suspend the transport in Barishal. That is why our leaders and activists are taking the all preparations for the Barishal Divisional rally keeping in mind the experience of our previous four divisional rallies."

The rally will be held in Barishal city's Bangabandhu Park today as a part of the programme of BNP's divisional rally.

BNP started their programme through a rally in Chittagong. Later the party held rallies in Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur.

Our Barishal Correspondent write no vehicles except a handful of auto-rickshaws were seen plying in the city since 10:30am on Friday. Central leader of Jubo Dal, Shaukat Ahmed said, "The central leaders including their central president and general secretary have already reached Barishal. Although everything is closed, people have started coming. Bells Park is already full on Thursday night. The whole city will be full of people before the rally on Saturday."

Local leaders of BNP say that since Thursday hundreds of trawlers have started arriving from various places.

However, speedboat service on the Barishal-Bhola and the Sadar Upazila Taltoli Bazar-Patarhat routes and the ferry crossings at the city's Kirthankhola River's Beltola, Chorkaua and Chandmari ghats were also closed.

No ferries could be seen at the Chorkaua ferry ghat on the Kirtankhola River, one of the busiest ghats in the country. People are crossing the river by paying Tk 50 instead of the usual Tk 5 per person on small boats.

According to BNP leaders, more than 8,000 leaders and activists on the 41 trawlers arrived at Barishal defying waterway ban.

On the other hand, the bus owner workers have called a strike to demand the ban of illegal vehicles on the roads, especially three-wheelers Nasimon, Karimon and auto-rickshaws.

Again, some vehicle owners, including auto-rickshaws, have claimed that they have taken registration from the appropriate authorities. For that reason, they have also called a strike on the grounds that they should be allowed to ply on the road.

Commuters are suffering due to the suspension of transport services in the city.

The party has started a series of rallies with various demands, including the upcoming parliamentary elections under a non-partisan government, protest against disappearances and murders, the release of the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of all cases to create an opportunity for the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to return to the country. It will end with a rally in Dhaka on December 10.















