Central council of BCL on Dec 3

The ruling Awami League (AL) has set the central council dates of one of its fronts and two associated bodies-Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on December 3, Mahila Awami League on November 26 and Juba Mahila League on December 9.

AL Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque told the Daily Observer on Friday evening about the schedule of the councils of these three organizations has been fixed on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said all the three councils will be held at Suhrawardi Uddyan and Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend all three councils.

According to party insiders, AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her consent to the final dates of the councils at the Local Government People's Representative Nomination Board meeting at Ganabhaban on Friday afternoon as AL President will be the chief guest at the central councils of all affiliated and fraternal organizations of the ruling party.

Earlier on October 28, at the central working meeting of AL, the party decided to hold all councils of expired affiliates and fraternal organizations before the 22nd council of AL which will be held on December 24. The highest policy making forum of the party took the decision to hold the councils of the expired organizations was finalized in that meeting.

The last 29th National Council of BCL was held on May 11 and 12 in 2018. The council ended without a new leadership election.

Two and a half months later, on July 31, AL President Sheikh Hasina finalized the committee by appointing Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shuvon as President and Golam Rabbani as General Secretary.

Later, Shuvon and Rabbani, who were under criticism for extortion, were removed from the leadership of Chhatra League on September 14, 2019.

At the same time, Al-Nahean Khan Joy, the first vice-president, was given the responsibility of acting president of the organization. Lekhak Bhattacharjee, the first joint general secretary, took charge of the acting general secretary.

Later on January 4, 2020, they were made President and General Secretary at the foundation anniversary ceremony of Chhatra League.

On the other hand, the first national council of AL's affiliated Juba Mahila League was held on March 5, 2004. Then Nazma Akhtar was announced as the president and Apu Ukil as the general secretary.

On March 17, 2017, Nazma Akhter was re-elected as president and Apu Ukil as general secretary in the organization's second national council unopposed.

And on March 4, 2017, Safia Khatun was elected president of the Mahila Awami League, and Mahmuda Begum became the general secretary.

Its previous council was held on July 12, 2003.











