Govt likely to shift Ctg admin from Court bldg to Hamid Char

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 4: The government is poised to shift Chattogram administrative offices from the age-old structures on the court building premises to Chandgaon area.

The design of the gigantic project to shift the Chattogram administration to Chandgaon area is now waiting for the approval of the Prime Minister.

With the approval of the project, the Public Administration Ministry will go for implementation of the project, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Ashrafuddin Ahmed told the Daily Observer.

The present government has taken the project to shift the existing Chattogram administration from the court building premises to Hamid Char area under

Chandgaon thana.

In this connection, the design of the Mini-Secretariat for Chattogram has been finalised and forwarded to the Prime Minister.

The Secretariat will be constructed at Popularly known as Hamid Char area to have Putrajaya-like administrative hub in the port city, Chattogram. All public offices at the same place will ease pressure on Chattogram and offer all public services at the same place easily.

The Public Administration Ministry has taken the initiative to build an integrated public office complex on a 75-acre char.

The complex has been designed similar to Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya, called "Mini Secretariat for Chattogram" that will have as many as 44 government establishments such as offices of the divisional commissioner, deputy commissioner and rest house.

The authorities say the complex is expected to be constructed within the next three to four years at Hamid Char.

Shifting of public offices to the new complex from their current location at Court Building known as Fairy Hills built at the heart of Chattogram's administrative and judicial activities will help save the age-old hills and ease the daily pressure on the surrounding areas.

The Prime Minister has already approved shifting the risky and old offices from the hills and asked that no new ones be built on the premises. Subsequently, the Public Administration ministry started shifting the public establishments, including the offices of the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner, from the hills.

Presently, Chattogram district administration and Chattogram lawyers engaged in a face-off over the constructions of two establishments at Parir Pahar.

The Cultural Affairs ministry also said it is considering announcing the site as an archaeological site.

The proposed mini-secretariat will be developed at the selected place, seven kilometres away from Chattogram city zero point. The proposed mini-secretariat will have a hospital for government staff, circuit house, training centre, convention centre, shopping mall, multi-storey car park, school and college, nursing institute, transport pool, petrol pump, memorial, novo theatre and mosque.

The project design has room for more than 44 government establishments so that new offices, if required, could be built there in the next 40 years.

Meanwhile, the project site currently has two roads. But considering the future, five types of alternative communication systems, including a Marine Drive and a Link Road, will be constructed in order to be connected to the integrated office complex.

A number of geological surveys of the char have been completed. The surveys suggest that the stretch of land is stable.











