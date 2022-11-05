Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 November, 2022, 3:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

French MP brings parliament to a halt by yelling 'Go back to Africa' to Black MP

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

PARIS, Nov 4: France's lower house of parliament suspended its session on Thursday after a far-right MP shouted, "Go back to Africa!" as a Black legislator from the far left asked a question about immigration.
The comment created a huge commotion. The centrist government and left-wing alliance said it was an unacceptable racist slur. The far right argued MP Gregoire de Fournas was not aiming the words at the MP who asked the question, Carlos Martens Bilongo, but at migrants stranded on an NGO boat.
"There is no room for racism in our democracy. The Bureau of the National Assembly will convene (on Friday) and should decide on necessary sanction," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told reporters after the incident.
De Fournas, a member of Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), and his party argued that he said nothing wrong.    -Reuters
He "obviously spoke about the migrants transported in boats by the NGOs," Le Pen tweeted. "The controversy created by our political opponents ... will not deceive the French."
Bilongo saw it very differently, calling the comment "shameful." "Today, I was sent back to my skin colour. I was born in France. I am a French deputy," he said.
Stephane Sejourne, who leads President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, said de Fournas should resign, and the left-wing Nupes alliance said that he should be expelled.
Over the past years, Le Pen has made huge progress in detoxifying her party's image and convincing voters that the party founded by her father Jean-Marie, who was convicted several times of incitement to racial hatred, has moved towards the conservative mainstream and is now fit to govern.
With 89 lawmakers, the RN is the second-biggest party in the parliament.
A close ally of Le Pen, Jordan Bardella, is expected to take over as the party leader on Saturday - even if Le Pen still calls the shots.
"The National Rally has shown its true face today," the Nupes left-wing alliance said in a statement. "This racist slur is characteristic of the far-right: stigmatise according to the colour of your skin, divide the French people."
-Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French MP brings parliament to a halt by yelling 'Go back to Africa' to Black MP
BCL female leader sent to jail over cattle theft in Dhamrai
Agitating workers of Olio Apparels Ltd stage demonstrations
Non-Muslims living in India's Gujarat to get citizenship
Public Service Bill withdrawn
Teacher under fire over releasing answer scripts on Facebook
World Stroke Day observed
Muktijoddah Santan Command gheraoes Goods Hill


Latest News
Russian nightclub fire kills 13
Woman's body recovered in Gaibandha
Bus services resume in Bhola after 30 hrs
Housewife stabbed, burnt to death over extra marital relationship in Narail
'Not to chase after jobs, rather get involved in food production'
BNP's Barishal rally: 2 journos injured after stage broken
National Cooperative Day observed in Gopalganj
Residents in parts of Dhaka, N'ganj, Munshiganj to face 7-day gas crisis
Two killed in Pabna road mishap
BNP's grand rally begins in Barishal with huge crowd
Most Read News
G7 nations want Russia to extend Ukraine grain deal
Chhatra League council on Dec 3
How Bangladesh's semifinal dream can still be fulfilled
Dipu Moni for removing age, time limits for public university admission
College student stabbed to death in Habiganj
Oil-rich Saudi launches first electric vehicle company
BNP leaders, workers offer Juma prayer at meeting venue
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death, 88 positive cases
T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs
Bangladesh Constitution Day today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft