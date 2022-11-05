Video
51st Nat'l Cooperatives Day today

Prez, PM issue greeting messages

Published : Saturday, 5 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The 51st National Cooperatives Day will be observed in the country today with the theme 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives'.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting all co-operators on the eve of the day.
President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to build a self-reliant economy through village cooperatives.
Bangabandhu considered co-operatives as one of the practical methods of development, the head of the state said, adding that for that purpose, he called for the formation of multipurpose cooperatives in villages.
He (Bangabandhu) dreamt of the overall development of the country by creating the country's production system based on cooperatives and achieving self-reliance of the common people, he said.
The president called upon all concerned to turn the power of 'cooperative', the economic philosophy of the Father of the Nation, into a pro-people cooperative movement.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said that the greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recognized Co-operatives as the second sector of wealth ownership in Article 13(b) of the Constitution and called for Co-operatives to become a mass-oriented movement.
In order to meet the nutritional needs of the people of the country, the dairy industry development project called 'Cooperative Dairy Project' was taken in 1973 to set up milk processing factories in five milk producing areas, the premier added.
Today's 'Milk Vita' is the product of Bangabandhu far-reaching initiatives, she said. The premier said following the footsteps of the father of the nation, the Awami League-led government is working intensively on rural development along with poverty alleviation through cooperatives.
"We established the Bangabandhu Poverty Alleviation Training Complex in 1997 and later transformed this training center into a full-fledged academy through formulating law in 2012," she added.
She said the Co-operative Societies Act, 2001 and the National Cooperative Policy 2012 were formulated for the betterment of the cooperative. She said the Bangladesh Rural Development Board Act, 2018 was introduced while the Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Act, 2013 was re-enacted.      -BSS



